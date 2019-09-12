State Ethics Board investigating Michael Lunsford, Citizens for a New Louisiana

The Louisiana Board of Ethics is conducting a confidential investigation into Citizens for a New Louisiana, a staunchly conservative anti-tax organization, and its executive director, Michael Lunsford.

Ethics Board investigations are confidential, but the board’s decision to seek legal remedy from the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge last month revealed the probe into whether Citizens for a New Louisiana, which Ethics refers to as CNLA, violated the state’s campaign finance disclosure laws.

While the board did ask the court to seal its pleading and all of the exhibits accompanying it, The Current was able to obtain the document from the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office on Aug. 21.

