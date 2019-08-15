Stacks of voter registration cards returned undeliverable in Lafayette Parish

The Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office is reminding residents about upcoming primary elections and voter registration deadlines.

Anyone who has registered in the past and hasn’t moved will be able to vote during the general election on October 12.

If you have moved within the city, now is a good time to make sure your registration moved with you.

In a social media post, the Lafayette Register of Voters shows an image of stacks of voter registration cards that were recently mailed out and then returned as undeliverable.

An undelivered card usually means someone has either moved or passed away.

You can update your residential address on your voter registration record online.

You may also change it by mail or in person at your parish registrar of voters.

Anyone who does not confirm your address and you do not vote in any election between the time your name was added to the list, and the day after the second regularly scheduled general election for federal office held after such date, your name may be removed from the voter registration list.

The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Sept. 21.