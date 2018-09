Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) - St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of an armed robbery.

Deputies say they responded to the call at the Express Cash Advance in Bayou Vista.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960 or 985-384-1622.