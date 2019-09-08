St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office receives Narcan kit for every K9 unit

A nonprofit aimed at protecting K9 officers provided life-saving equipment to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Protecting K9 Heroes equipped fully-stocked first aid and Narcan kits to each K9, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The organization is also known for providing ballistic vests to K9s.

The kits help protect K9s from potentially overdosing while they’re detecting illegal narcotics.

The medical kits also help treat the K9s with minor on-the-job injuries.

According to the post, the sheriff’s office has increased its K9 Division from one K9 to four certified K9 teams.