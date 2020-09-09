St. Mary Parish man sentenced to 32 years for 2017 Celina Lipari Hull manslaughter

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A St. Mary Parish man will spend the next 32 years behind bars at hard labor for the 2017 manslaughter of Celina Lipari Hull.

Donald Eugene Hull, Jr., 55, of Ricohoc was found guilty of manslaughter on Dec. 20, 2019, according to Assistant District Attorney Brady Holtzclaw.

The investigation began on Oct. 6, 2017 when authorities were called to a West Ibert St. apartment, where they found Celina Hull dead with a large wound to her neck.

After a lengthy investigation by multiple agencies, including DNA analysis by the State Police Crime Lab, Donald Hull, Jr., the only other occupant of the apartment where the victim’s body was located, was arrested on March 9, 2018.