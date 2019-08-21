St. Martinville Police investigating early morning shooting on Cypress Island Highway

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – St. Martinville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning along Cypress Island Highway.



Officers responded to the Cypress Gardens Apartment complex.



Eyewitnesses tell News 10 they saw someone shooting with their eyes closed after an argument happened early this morning.

One person is reportedly in custody for accesory to the shooting and the alledged shooter is on the run.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

Officers are searching for the suspected shooter.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

St. Martinville Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call them at 337-394-3001.