A 21-year-old St. Martinville man was arrested for distributing 806 images of child pornography.

21-year-old Bryson Daigle of St. Martinville was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail, then transferred to the Caddo Parish Jail.

His arrest follows a State Police investigation pertaining to illicit images of child sexual abuse, involving infants and toddlers.

Daigle was arrested after police obtained a search warrant on a home in St. Martinville and Shreveport.