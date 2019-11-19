Live Now
St. Martinville issues boil-water advisory after water system malfunction

The City of St. Martinville issued a temporary boil-water advisory for its residents.

Early Monday morning, the St. Martinville Water Department discovered some malfunctioning in the system’s water line. ​

A supervisor explained that the broken part caused the well to overflow, and the water department had to shut off the water to fix the problem.

The​ department fixed the issue Monday morning, but the city is advising residents to boil their water before using it. ​

The water department’s supervisor explained that it’s a precaution people should take because idle water was sitting in the pipes for hours ​while the issue was being fixed. ​

“The water in the line gets stale, and all the sediment from the bottom gets back into the line. Until it gets flowing and clean the lines out, that’s why they issued the boil advisory,” Michael Martin, a supervisor at the water department, said.

Officials recommend boiling your water for at least one minute before using it.

