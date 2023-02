All Person Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that an escaped inmate has been captured.

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux confirms inmate Raymond Howard escaped custody from the St. Landry Parish Courthouse on January 26.

On February 26, the Baker Police Department notified the sheriff’s office around 12:06 a.m. that they had Howard in custody.

Howard will be transported back to St. Landry.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.