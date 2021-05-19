Bellard: St. Landry Parish landowners who are behind on taxes could lose property

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard issued a warning to landowners who are behind on their property taxes: pay up or prepare to lose your property.

“We have several landlords in the parish not paying their taxes but still collecting rent and making money off these properties,” said Bellard.

He said if the taxes on a property haven’t been paid, the property becomes adjudicated.

“The parish will attempt to collect the tax, and if not paid within 30 days, St. Landry Parish will take over the property and put it up for sale,” said Bellard.

Adjudicated properties can go to an annual tax sale through the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bellard said people may bid on these properties and acquire a tax title. Not every property is bid on at the tax sale, though. The properties that receive no bids are “adjudicated” to the parish.

“The parish doesn’t want the added liability that comes with adjudicated land,” said Bellard. “We offer it for sale if the property owner can’t keep current on the taxes.”