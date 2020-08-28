St. Joseph Diner & Second Harvest Food Bank begin recovery efforts

St. Joseph Diner & Second Harvest Food Bank are ready to help when it comes to Hurricane Laura response efforts.

St. Joseph Diner is currently serving more than 2,500 meals a week and is need of volunteers.

Second Harvest Food Bank has ditribution plans in place to reach thousands during Hurricane Laura recovery.

If you or anyone you know is interested in volunteering at St. Joseph Diner, you can find more information by clicking here.

