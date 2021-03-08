Spring-Like Warmth for the Workweek

Spring-like warmth and humidity is expected to build into Acadiana this workweek but your Monday morning is feeling more like winter. A cold Monday morning will be followed by a mostly sunny and seasonably warm afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 70s today.

Starting tomorrow and for the rest of the week, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s each day and the humidity levels will increase too. Lows should drop into the 50s to 60s each night.

A taste of spring weather is coming for the latter half of the workweek. The weather will be warm, humid, and partly sunny with a few afternoon showers each day.

Rain chances could increase this weekend as temperatures stay above normal. The time change happens this week as we advance an hour forward Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunny

Abbeville

53°F Sunny Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
49°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

50°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
49°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

48°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
49°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

48°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

50°F Sunny Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

