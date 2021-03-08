Spring-Like Warmth for the Workweek





Spring-like warmth and humidity is expected to build into Acadiana this workweek but your Monday morning is feeling more like winter. A cold Monday morning will be followed by a mostly sunny and seasonably warm afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 70s today.

Starting tomorrow and for the rest of the week, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s each day and the humidity levels will increase too. Lows should drop into the 50s to 60s each night.

A taste of spring weather is coming for the latter half of the workweek. The weather will be warm, humid, and partly sunny with a few afternoon showers each day.

Rain chances could increase this weekend as temperatures stay above normal. The time change happens this week as we advance an hour forward Saturday night into Sunday morning.