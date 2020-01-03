Live Now
SPD investigating CHRISTUS Highland parking lot abduction

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are reviewing surveillance video after a woman was abducted from the parking lot of a Shreveport medical clinic and forced at gunpoint to withdraw cash from an ATM Thursday morning.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the abduction happened around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center. Police say a woman used a gun to force the victim into her own car and made her drive to an ATM to withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities say at some point, the abductor forced the victim out of the car and drove her vehicle back to the hospital’s parking lot.

Police have not yet released sufficient details to provide a useful suspect description.

