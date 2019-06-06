Southern Star Drafted in 22nd Round of MLB Draft

Southern star Javeyan Williams was picked with the 656th pick by the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Williams came off the board in the 22nd round of the MLB Draft.

The Jaguar center fielder was named to the All-Region team for the NCAA Starkville Regional.

