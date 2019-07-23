Soon-to-be UL freshman dies while on vacation in Florida

A Louisiana teen died Monday after a rip current and large wave swept her away during a family vacation to Florida.

A post on the St. John the Baptist Parish Facebook page reads, 19-year-old Jayla Tassin was recently on vacation with her family in Orlando, Florida when the family took a day-trip to Daytona Beach. Although she was a great swimmer, Jayla was no match for the rip current that pulled her underwater in a moment’s notice. Subsequently, a large wave swept her out and under deeper water. Despite a valiant effort to save her, Jayla never recovered.

Jayla graduated from East St. John High School on May 22, 2019 and was scheduled to leave for ULL on August 18 to start a new chapter in her life. She was an active and vibrant member of the community and school.

The Facebook post goes on to say “Loving, beautiful, kind, warm spirited” are just some of the adjectives used to describe Jayla. She has left her mark on our community and St. John the Baptist Parish will always be Jayla’s home. She will never be forgotten.