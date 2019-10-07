PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Someone call Ghostbusters because one Italian restaurant south of Pittsburgh is crawling with ghosts.

Angelo’s II Italian restaurant in Monongahela put up decorations of the green tentacles and the Stay-Puft marshmallow man from ghostbusters.

One parent said his child made him drive around the building 15 times.

The restaurant posted pictures on their Facebook page which sparked hundreds of likes and comments.

The restaurant takes holiday decorating very seriously, during Christmas time, an oversized Santa peeps from the roof and the facade turns into an evergreen tree.

The restaurant is located at 111 Third St. in Monongahela.