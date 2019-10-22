Officials with Lafayette Utility System says power was knocked out for about 1500 customers this morning. Customers living near the Pinhook/ Simcoe area should have their power restored within 30 to 45 minutes. An LUS spokesperson says squirrels running on a power line caused the outage. Workers are currently working to restore power.
Some LUS customers are without power; company working to restore power at this time
Abbeville56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 5 mph N
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent