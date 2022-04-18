ST. LOUIS – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team scored 15 runs over its final two at bats to pull away from Saint Louis and record a 19-0 (5 inn.) win on Monday, April 18 at the Billiken Sports Center.



The game marked the start of a six-game, seven-day road stretch this week for Louisiana (30-10) that is part of the program’s annual Spring Break trip. The Ragin’ Cajuns travels continue Tuesday (April 19) at Illinois and Wednesday (April 20) at Indiana, both 4:00 p.m. (CDT) games, and concludes over the weekend (April 22-24) with a Sun Belt series at App State.



The offense shared the spotlight Monday afternoon with St. Louis-area native Meghan Schorman (Hazelwood, Mo./Marquette Catholic) who struck out 13 of the 16 batters she faced and was a one-out fourth inning single away from pitching a perfect game in her Homecoming.



The Ragin’ Cajuns got a head start before the host-Billikens (17-21) ever came to bat as Jourdyn Cambell launched a two-run home run only three batters into the contest.



Two-out hits from Stormy Kotzelnick and Maddie Hayden in the second inning increased the lead to 4-0 before the floodgates two innings later.



The 15-run march to the finish line began in the fourth inning when Louisiana sent 13 batters to the plate and pushed across seven runs on a sacrifice fly, double steal, wild pitch, throwing error and three straight bases-loaded walks.



Schorman and fellow St. Louis-area product Laney Credeur combined to drive in the first three runs of an eight-run fifth inning that was capped off by a three-run home run from Ari Quiñones.



Six different Ragin’ Cajuns posted multiple RBI as the squad tagged the Billikens’ pitching staff for the most runs surrendered this season (previous was 16 vs. UMass on March 26).



Kotzelinick finished 3-for-4 at the plate and reclaimed the team lead with 32nd RBI of the season coming on her fielder’s choice grounder in the fifth inning. Campbell (2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) joined Kotzelnick at the 30-RBI level with her first inning home run and moved into a tie with Alexa Langeliers for the team lead with eight home runs.



Schorman, in only her second plate appearance of the season, doubled and nearly missed a three-run home run when she began the scoring in the fifth inning. Quiñones collected her first home run as a Ragin’ Cajun and became the team’s 12th different player to hit a home run this spring.



Schorman retired the side by strikeout each of the first two innings, extended her streak of consecutive batters retired by strikeout to start the game to seven, and went on to finish with a season-and career-high strikeout total (13).



The shutout was Schorman’s second complete-game effort (her sixth overall involved in) and the pitching staff’s 14th shutout overall.



Louisiana and Saint Louis met in an on-campus meeting for the first time. The lone prior two series matchups were held at a neutral site, the last coming in April 1998 in Chicago at the DePaul Invitational.



UP NEXT

Louisiana continues its week-long trip with another Midwest stop coming on Tuesday, April 19 in Urbana, Ill., to face Illinois (26-13) in a 4:00 p.m. (CDT) single game at Eichelberger Field.



The contest with the Illini is a Homecoming for head coach Gerry Glasco , who grew up in Crab Orchard, Ill., and attended Illinois where he earned his bachelor’s degree in 1980.



The Ragin’ Cajuns and Illini meet on either program’s campus for the first time. It’s the first series meeting since splitting a doubleheader at the Texas A&M Aggie Classic in College Station, Texas on March 9, 2008.