Social Security offices will close in-person services starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, Social Security offices will close for in-person appointments and will only provide phone service.

The agency said it is doing this to protect older Americans.

The agency has come under fire from the union representing SSA workers, which filed an OSHA complaint alleging that some workers weren’t being allowed to telework, putting themselves and the people SSA services in danger from coronavirus.

The agency said despite closing in-person services, it will still be able to provide help online or over the phone.