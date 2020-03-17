1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

Coronavirus Information

Coronavirus Cancellations

School Lunch Programs

CDC Info on COVID-19

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Social Security offices will close in-person services starting Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Social Security_74072

Beginning Tuesday, Social Security offices will close for in-person appointments and will only provide phone service. 

The agency said it is doing this to protect older Americans.

The agency has come under fire from the union representing SSA workers, which filed an OSHA complaint alleging that some workers weren’t being allowed to telework, putting themselves and the people SSA services in danger from coronavirus.

The agency said despite closing in-person services, it will still be able to provide help online or over the phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar