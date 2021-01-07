BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits for the first half of 2021.

This comes just two weeks after President Trump signed the federal appropriations bill on Dec. 27, 2020. The bill included a provision raising the benefits by an extra 15% for families in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The additional benefits will be loaded onto Louisiana recipients’ EBT cards on Friday, Jan. 8. The increase will last until the end of June, 2021.

The Department of Children and Family Services also received approval from the federal government to issue additional SNAP benefits for Jan. The benefits will be increased to the maximum benefit amount for their household size.

More people may also become eligible for the benefits. Previously, the legislation included unemployment benefits in weekly income, however, this legislation does not. Stimulus checks will also not be included in income to determine eligibility for the benefits.

You can view the full increased benefits on the Department of Children and Family Services website.