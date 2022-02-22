Expect a warm and spring-like temperature pattern this week as a front remains positioned to our north. This brings warm air up from the Gulf of Mexico, allowing our temperatures to rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees each day through Wednesday. Breezy southwest winds will continue each afternoon.



Rain chances will remain in the isolated (20-30%) range through Wednesday. Most of the rain will be concentrated over the northern portions of Acadiana, closer to the main front. With the front drawing near, patchy fog could become a problem as well, especially as winds die down Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

The front tries to make a push into Acadiana Thursday night and Friday, so this could be when we see our highest storm chance.

Models yesterday were driving the front through the area Friday, Saturday, and Sunday–cooling us off and lowering rain chances. However, recent model runs now bring the front back north for Saturday and Sunday, so although temperatures will be slightly cooler for the weekend, it appears we’ll have to keep at least isolated showers in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

We finally get a push of northwesterly flow by Sunday, which will likely be strong enough to push the front completely through the area. If this is indeed the case, we will luck out and get nice weather for Mardi Gras festivities.