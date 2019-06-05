Slidell Police: Don’t call us with Taco Bell complaint

FILE – This Friday, May 23, 2014, file photo, shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Taco Bell is starting delivery service on Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in certain markets in a partnership with the startup delivery company DoorDash. Delivery will be available initially in more than 90 cities and more […]

SLIDELL, La. (AP) – A police department in Louisiana is reminding people that it’s there to serve, just not handle customer service complaints about Taco Bell.

The Slidell Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that someone called to complain that a local Taco Bell had run out of “both hard and soft taco shells.”



The department says while it was a “travesty,” it can’t do anything about it.



The department hoped the taco shell stock has been replenished.



The officers say “we can’t make this stuff up.”

