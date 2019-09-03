Siblings remember sister killed in Labor Day homicide

FRANKLIN, LA — Authorities arrested the suspect in a Franklin homicide Monday morning 100 miles away after a high-speed chase and standoff on Interstate 10.

Louisiana State Police arrested Trinity Coleman for second-degree murder and other charges.

The family of Chiquita Lumpkin described her as smiling, caring, and one of the best listeners you could meet.

They fear it was her kindness to her ex-boyfriend that cost her her life.

“She always was a loving person. Always”, Irving Lumpkin told me about his sister.

From the beginning of Chiquita Lumpkin’s life until it ended Monday morning, her brother Irving says she never stopped thinking positive, “Cause if you told her something negative, she’d form her own opinion like, ‘Well, they never done me nothing”.

Franklin police say at 8:45 A.M. they responded to Scottie Street near Pine for shots fired.

Lumpkin’s family tells us her ex-boyfriend, Trinity Coleman, allegedly shot Lumpkin in the back while she was walking away.

According to a neighbor, when Lumpkin turned around and said, “You shot me”, Coleman fired more rounds killing her.

Trinity Coleman

(Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office)

“That was a cowardly act”, said Irving. “I can’t speak on the Trinity. I don’t want to speak on Trinity.

Lumpkin’s sister, Precious Joseph, told me, “You took part of me. We were just close. That was my sister”.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly told State Police to be on the lookout for a silver Cadillac. When state troopers found the Cadillac, they tried to pull it over in St. Mary Parish, but a high-speed chase started. Chief Beverly says the chase ended with spike strips and a standoff that stopped all traffic on I-10 before ending peacefully without injuries Monday afternoon.

Lumpkin’s family celebrated Labor day without her.

“I just miss my sister”, remarked her sister, Precious Joseph.





The sense of loss they feel is something they don’t want to see happen to other families.

Irving Lumpkin said, “If y’all going through a domestic relationship with your boyfriend, talk to somebody cause when you hide it and hold it in, things like this happen”. To men, Irving said, “If a woman doesn’t want you, it’s time to move on”.

In addition to second-degree murder, Coleman is charged with illegal carrying and discharging of a fireman. He’s in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail with no bond.