Shreveport student advances into finals at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Cal Alexander, 14, of Shreveport, La., competes in the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OXON HILL, Md. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Cal Alexander made it all the way to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee before being knocked out of the competition on the word “lomatine.”



#speller194 Cal Alexander spelled the word ‘lomatine’ incorrectly #spellingbee #D in BeePlayAlong— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 30, 2019

Lomatine, if you’re wondering, means “lobed.”



Before his elimination in the third round Thursday afternoon, Cal correctly spelled the two words unguis and asphodel.

Cal is an 8th grader at Caddo Middle Magnet School.

“Regardless of the outcome, Cal Alexander is a champion for all of us in North Louisiana. He makes defeating more than 500 other competitors look easy and has represented his school, his community and his family well in this competition. We look forward to watching him throughout the finals and want him to know he has the support of our entire area. Congratulations, Cal” said Congressman Mike Johnson.

Part 1 of the finals is underway on ESPN 2. Part 2 of the finals will be at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

