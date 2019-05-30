Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Shreveport student advances into finals at Scripps National Spelling Bee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Spelling Bee_1559221571146

Cal Alexander, 14, of Shreveport, La., competes in the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OXON HILL, Md. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Cal Alexander made it all the way to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee before being knocked out of the competition on the word “lomatine.”

Lomatine, if you’re wondering, means “lobed.”

Before his elimination in the third round Thursday afternoon, Cal correctly spelled the two words unguis and asphodel. 

Cal is an 8th grader at Caddo Middle Magnet School.

“Regardless of the outcome, Cal Alexander is a champion for all of us in North Louisiana. He makes defeating more than 500 other competitors look easy and has represented his school, his community and his family well in this competition. We look forward to watching him throughout the finals and want him to know he has the support of our entire area. Congratulations, Cal” said Congressman Mike Johnson. 

Part 1 of the finals is underway on ESPN 2. Part 2 of the finals will be at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National