Shreveport airport sees record passenger growth in 2019

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Regional expects 700,000 passengers to travel through the airport this year.

That is a 10 percent growth when compared to 2018, according to the Airport Authority.

“We attribute this to our Shreveport Fly First campaign,” airport spokesman Mark Crawford said. “We are trying to show travelers that even if they travel to Dallas or Houston airports, they will still save more money flying out of Shreveport.”

Shreveport Regional’s website has a travel estimator that compares flight fares between airports.

Shreveport Regional has 22 arrivals and 22 departures daily, with Destin, Fla., as its most popular destination, Crawford said.

Several people who recently traveled through the airport considered Shreveport Regional to be much easier to navigate than larger airports such as Dallas and Houston.

“I prefer airports like this size because you can get through them without much hassle,” Daton Dan-Edwards said.

Shreveport Regional also has a cargo hub that receives international cargo daily.

“Most of the cargo planes that travel through here are from Mexico,” Crawford explained. “They refuel then make their way across the United States.”

The Airport Authority is working with United Airlines for a non-stop flight to Chicago.