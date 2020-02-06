Breaking News
Senate acquits Trump on impeachment charges, rejecting calls for removal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Showers End Early, Much Colder and Breezy Today

News
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers are moving out of Acadiana early this Thursday morning. Most rain chances should be over by 6:00am to 7:00am. The bigger story today is how much colder the weather is for the area. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the mid 40s. A strong north wind is pushing wind chills down into the lower 40s to 30s! The entire day will stay cold and breezy as temperatures try to bounce back into lower 50s. Some clearing of the skies are expected to happen during the afternoon hours. Clear skies and calmer winds tonight will lead to lows in the 30s along with a few areas of frost.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

48°F Few Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories