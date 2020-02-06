Scattered showers are moving out of Acadiana early this Thursday morning. Most rain chances should be over by 6:00am to 7:00am. The bigger story today is how much colder the weather is for the area. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the mid 40s. A strong north wind is pushing wind chills down into the lower 40s to 30s! The entire day will stay cold and breezy as temperatures try to bounce back into lower 50s. Some clearing of the skies are expected to happen during the afternoon hours. Clear skies and calmer winds tonight will lead to lows in the 30s along with a few areas of frost.
Showers End Early, Much Colder and Breezy Today
Abbeville46°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia48°F Few Clouds Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous