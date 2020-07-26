Shots fired report on the Evangeline Thruway turns into pursuit into St. Landry Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have two suspects in custody after a report of gunshots fired off the Evangeline Thruway turned into a pursuit into St. Landry Parish.

Details are still few at this time, but Sgt. Paul Mouton said police responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Castille and the Thruway. When officers found a vehicle thought to belong to the suspects, the vehicle fled.

As of yet, no injuries or victims have been reported. Police are still working out details of what happened. We’ll keep you updated as information becomes available.