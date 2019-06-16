Sheriff’s Office: Man and woman arrested for drive-by shooting at a Calhoun home

CALHOUN, La. – (6/16/19) Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman for Assault by a Drive-by Shooting at a residence on Caples Road Saturday night.

Deputies said Samantha Ann Donnelly, 19, of Sterling, LA, was the driver of the vehicle bearing Texas tags traveling east on Caples Road.

When the vehicle approached the driveway of a home on Caples Road, the passenger of the vehicle, John Eric Norton, Jr., 26, of West Monroe, LA, fired multiple times toward the house with a semi-automatic 9mm handgun.

One of the bullets hit the door of the victim’s car, which was parked in front of the house and two other bullets struck the exterior wall of the house.

Deputies said the victim and her 10-year-old son were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Norton admitted to shooting the weapon to deputies but said he wasn’t aiming to hit the home.

The pair was arrested near the USA Truck Stop in the 900 block of Hwy 80 in Calhoun.

Both suspects were transported to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking where each was charged with Assault by Drive-by Shooting.

