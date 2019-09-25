Sheriff’s Office: Intoxicated Breaux Bridge man arrested after vehicle crashes into home

A Breaux Bridge man was hospitalized and then arrested after crashing into a home while allegedly driving drunk.

It happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Zin Zin Road in Breaux Bridge.

26-year-old Rusty Veronie of Breaux Bridge was traveling in his white Ford F-150 when he veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a residence, detectives said.

He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The home was occupied at the time of the crash, however, no injuries were reported by the occupants of the home, detectives said.

Following his release from the hospital, Veronie was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Veronie was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.