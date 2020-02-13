Live Now
Shakedown at Angola Prison turns up gun in Cadet's vehicle

ANGOLA, La.– On Monday, Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) correctional officers arrested Kieosha L. Smith, 28, of Zachary, LA, after a pistol was found during a shakedown on Angola prison grounds.

Smith entered the gate around 5 a.m. and was asked if she had anything in her car considered contraband. She responded “no.” After driving onto prison grounds, correctional officers searched Smith’s vehicle and found a 40-caliber pistol and two loaded magazines in her car.

After being notified by DOC investigators, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Smith and she was booked on introduction of contraband charges. According to the DOC, it is illegal to bring a firearm or ammunition onto prison property. Corrections’ policy requires officers and employees to check their weapons and ammunition at the front gate.

Smith, who was a probational employee, resigned during questioning. Smith had been employed at the prison since Oct. 28 2019.

