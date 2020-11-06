Several teenagers injured in Jennings shooting

"We need to get in check..," Jennings Police Chief says

Three people were injured after a shooting in Jennings. It happened yesterday at 5 p.m. near Wilbert D. Rochelle Ave.

The victims include a 17-year-old who was shot several times in the chest. Police Chief Danny Semmes was not able to provide the current condition of this victim.

The two other victims include a 17-year-old and 19-year-old. Police received a call about a speeding car driving with the hazard lights on. They later learned one of the victims was inside of this car. They were escorted and rushed to the Jennings American Legion Hospital. They were shot in the leg.

The other victim arrived to the same hospital shortly after. This victim was shot in the lower torso.

Chief Semmes says he does not believe this is gang related. “The younger community, they seem to have lost the respect for each other and their fear of the law. To have a dispute and to go to a gun, and to start shooting- that’s something that as a society we need to get in check,” he said.

Police are currently looking for a suspect.