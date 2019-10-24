Live Now
Several High School football games rescheduled for Thursday night due to heavy rains expected Friday

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Several Acadiana-area prep football teams are deciding not to chance it with the heavy rain expected in Friday’s forecast.

They’ll be playing their games tonight instead.

As of now, the following games have been rescheduled for Thursday night:

  • Centreville vs. Vermilion Catholic
  • Lafayette Christian Academy vs. Port Barre
  • Beau Shane vs. Breaux Bridge
  • Ville Platte vs. Church Point
  • Opelousas High vs. Cecilia
  • West St. Mary vs. Loreauville
  • St. Thomas More vs. Northside
  • Catholic – N.I. vs. Houma Christian
  • Eunice vs. Tioga
  • Carencro vs. Abbeville
  • Highland Baptist vs. Hanson Memorial
  • Mamou vs. Northwest
  • Jeanerette vs. Delcambre
  • Acadiana vs. Sam Houston
  • Opelousas Catholice vs. North Central
  • Iota vs. Pine Prairie

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
65°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
61°F Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

