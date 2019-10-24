Several High School football games rescheduled for Thursday night due to heavy rains expected Friday

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Several Acadiana-area prep football teams are deciding not to chance it with the heavy rain expected in Friday’s forecast.
They’ll be playing their games tonight instead.
As of now, the following games have been rescheduled for Thursday night:
- Centreville vs. Vermilion Catholic
- Lafayette Christian Academy vs. Port Barre
- Beau Shane vs. Breaux Bridge
- Ville Platte vs. Church Point
- Opelousas High vs. Cecilia
- West St. Mary vs. Loreauville
- St. Thomas More vs. Northside
- Catholic – N.I. vs. Houma Christian
- Eunice vs. Tioga
- Carencro vs. Abbeville
- Highland Baptist vs. Hanson Memorial
- Mamou vs. Northwest
- Jeanerette vs. Delcambre
- Acadiana vs. Sam Houston
- Opelousas Catholice vs. North Central
- Iota vs. Pine Prairie