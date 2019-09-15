Services announced for former Cajuns Baseball Hall of Famer, Gene Bacque

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, for Gene Martin Bacque who died Saturday in Lafayette.

Entombment will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott, the family has announced.

A rosary will be recited by Gene’s cousins, Fr. Rene Pellessier and Fr. Stephen Pellessier on Tuesday, September 17, at 6:00 p.m. in Martin and Castille’s Scott location.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 18, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services.

A native of Scott, Louisiana and resident of Lafayette since 1969, Bacque began his professional baseball career in 1957 playing for the Detroit Tigers Minor League system.

From the AAA Pacific Coast League, he was given the opportunity to play professional baseball in Japan with the Hanshin Tigers of Osaka. His career in Japan lasted from 1962-1969. Hanshin won the pennant in 1962 and again in 1964, the year in which Gene won 29 games and lost 9 with an ERA of 1.89. From the 1964 pennant, he was awarded the Sawamura Award which is equivalent to the Cy Young Award in the United States.

Donations can also be made in Mr. Bacque’s name to The Passionists Order, 5700 N. Harlem Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60631-2342 or visit The Passionists of Holy Cross Province.