September 14: National Cream Filled Donut Day

(Nat. Day Cal.)- National Cream-Filled Donut Day on September 14th recognizes one of our favorite foods.

Cream-filled donuts come in so many varieties. If you aren’t a fan of fillings in your pastries, consider trying some of the latest flavors. Not only have bakeries become creative with their fillings, but they’ve also branched out with their toppings, too.

Some of the top cream-filled donuts we love (in no particular order) are:

Boston Cream

Bavarian Cream

Chocolate Cream

Lemon Cream

Custard

Caramel Cream

Strawberry Cream

Vanilla Cream

Peanut butter cream

Holland Cream

Fluffernutter Cream

Orange Vanilla Cream

Nutella Cream

Marshmallow Cream

Maple Cream

Espresso Cream

Coconut Cream

Now, if this list doesn’t make you run out and fill an order for at least a dozen, keep reading. And, there’s not a sprinkle to be found.

Add bacon crumbles to the maple cream. If you order an espresso cream, ask for a hazelnut drizzle. Of course, if you’re in an autumn frame of mind, sprinkle it with pumpkin spice and sugar. Orange vanilla cream makes an excellent dessert when topped with vanilla ice cream. Serve the caramel cream with coffee and cozy up with a good book. When it comes to the marshmallow cream, the obvious toppings are chocolate and graham cracker crumbs.

HOW TO OBSERVE #CreamFilledDonutDay

Go out and enjoy a Cream Filled Donut or make some of your own. Here is a Cream Filled Donut recipe. Use #CreamFilledDonutDay to post on social media.