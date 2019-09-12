Live Now
September 12 is National Chocolate Milkshake Day!

(Nat. Day Calendar)- National Chocolate Milkshake Day on September 12th brings chocolate and ice cream lovers together. Forget the calories for just this one day and enjoy a sweet tall, thick and delicious, chocolate milkshake!

The term milkshake first appeared in print in 1885. During this period, milkshake referred to an alcoholic beverage described as a “sturdy, healthful eggnog type of drink” blended with eggs, whiskey, and other ingredients. Pharmacies served the drink as a tonic and a treat to customers. By 1900, pharmacies offered this “wholesome drink” with either chocolate, strawberry or vanilla syrup. 

  • The early 1900s – People began asking for this “new treat” with a scoop of ice cream.
  • 1911 – Hamilton Beach’s drink mixers began to be used at soda fountains.
  • 1922 – Steven Poplawski invented the electric blender or drink mixer.
  • Due to the invention of the blender, the milkshake began to take a chipped, aerated, and frothy form as they are today.
  • By the 1920s & 1930s, milkshakes became a popular drink at malt shops everywhere. 

Another addition to the milkshake was malted milk powder. Made from malted barley, wheat flour, and dehydrated whole milk, malted milk tastes a bit like toasted caramel. It made its debut around the 1870s as a shelf-stable dry milk product. Add the powder to a chocolate milkshake, and the creamy goodness is transformed into a malted chocolate milkshake. Along with milkshakes, malted milk milkshakes became popular drinks at soda fountains around the 1920s. 

HOW TO OBSERVE #ChocolateMilkshakeDay

Enjoy a chocolate milkshake at your favorite restaurant or soda fountain.  Or try a malted version, especially if you’ve never had a malted chocolate milkshake. It’s definitely worth a try. You may want to top off your chocolate milkshake with a dollop of whipped cream! Use #ChocolateMilkshakeDay to post on social media.

