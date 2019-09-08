Sept. 8 Football National Rankings

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The United States Coast Guard and port partners are searching for four members of the crew of the Golden Ray after the cargo vessel tipped on its side in the Port of Brunswick.

20 of the 24 person crew on board have been rescued from the ship. The Coast Guard does not believe that the four missing crewmembers are submerged below water, but believe that they remain on board somewhere on the craft. The team consists of 23 crew members and one pilot. The vessel, which is 656 feet long and weighs 71,000 tons, is still listing heavily in the St. Simon’s Sound.