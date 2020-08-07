Sen. Kennedy announces $5.9 million for Louisiana education projects

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,926,454 in funding from the Department of Education to support education projects around Louisiana.

“Louisiana’s colleges and universities produce our state’s next generation of leaders. This funding will help schools provide quality post-secondary education so our students can reach their full potential,” said Kennedy.

The Student Support Services (SSS) program works to increase the number of low-income college students, first-generation college students and college students with disabilities who complete a post-secondary study program.

Projects supported by this funding include: