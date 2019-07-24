Sen. Cassidy surveys border crisis in Texas

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R) visited McAllen, Texas over the weekend to see the border crisis first hand.

Cassidy says he’s comparing this visit with one he made about 3 years ago. “I’m comparing this to a visit I took in about 2016. There, the systems worked; we see the same systems completely overwhelmed now.”

During this congressional session, Sen. Cassidy introduced legislation to pay for stronger border security measures using money seized, in part, from drug cartels. After Cassidy’s urging, President Trump implemented Cassidy’s plan. Cassidy also voted in support of President Trump’s emergency declaration, and voted to pass the $4.59 billion supplemental package to address the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.