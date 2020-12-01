Sen. Cassidy announces bipartisan COVID relief package

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced this morning a framework for a bipartisan COVID-19 Relief Bill.

Sen. Cassidy described it as a compromise that shows promise.

He believes it’s a bill that could pass both the House and the Senate.

This news comes after weeks of stalled negotiations as Republicans and Democrats struggled to find common ground on how much should be spent, and what the money should be spent on.

The $908 billion relief package would include $280 billion in new spending and money from the previous CARES Act, $160 billion for local government, $288 billion for the payroll protection program which benefits local businesses, and $45 billion in rental assistance for landlords who have not been able to evict tenants, and billions for several other programs.

This legislation does not appear to have the individual stimulus check, however Cassidy points out that the unemployment insurance now available through this legislation will help those most in need.