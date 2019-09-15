Seeking help, Opelousas police say 15-year-old banged on door of fast food restaurant after being shot

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting after a teen who had been shot was trying to get help by banging on the door of a fast food restaurant early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Martin McClendon said police received a call around 12:40 a.m. from employees at the Burger King on Creswell Lane saying that someone was banging on the door and appeared to be hurt.

When police arrived, McClendon said, they found a 15-year-old male victim lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, McClendon said.

It remains unclear if the teen was shot in the parking lot of the business or if he had been shot at a nearby location and arrived at the business seeking help, McClendon said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500.

McClendon said you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.