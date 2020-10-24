See the 71 movies titles coming to Netflix in November

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Berlin, Germany – March 19: In this photo illustration the app of streaming service netflix is displayed on a smartphone on March 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – With just over a month to go before Thanksgiving, Netflix is set to release 71 movies starting November 1, including a number of holiday flicks to get you through the rest of 2020.

If that’s not your speed, rest assured Netflix has plenty of solid options.

Among the new non-holiday movies to watch while safely social-distancing at home are A Clockwork Orange, Boyz n the Hood, Ocean’s Eleven, Platoon and The Impossible.

See the full lineup of new movies and the release dates below:

Nov. 1

  • A Clockwork Orange
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Casper
  • Christmas Break-In
  • Easy A
  • Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
  • Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Jumping the Broom
  • Knock Knock
  • Little Monsters
  • Mile 22
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Piercing
  • Platoon
  • School Daze
  • Snowden
  • The Impossible
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Wheels of Fortune
  • Yes Man

Nov. 2

  • Prospect

Nov. 3

  • Mother (Netflix original)

Nov. 4

  • A Christmas Catch
  • Christmas With A Prince

Nov. 5

  • A New York Christmas Wedding
  • Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — (Netflix documentary)
  • Midnight At The Magnolia
  • Operation Christmas Drop — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 6

  • Citation — (Netflix movie)
  • La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — (Netflix movie)
  • The Late Bloomer

Nov. 10

  • Trash Truck — (Netflix family movie)

Nov. 11

  • What We Wanted — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 12

  • Fruitvale Station
  • Graceful Friends
  • Ludo — (Netflix movie)
  • Prom Night

Nov. 13

  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — (Netflix movie)
  • The Life Ahead — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 15

  • A Very Country Christmas
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Hometown Holiday
  • V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

  • Loving
  • Whose Streets?

Nov. 19

  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 20

  • Alien Xmas — (Netflix movie)
  • Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — (Netflix documentary)
  • If Anything Happens I Love You — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 22

  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square — (Netflix movie)
  • Machete Kills

Nov. 23

  • Hard Kill
  • Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — (Netflix documentary)

Nov. 24

  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — (Netflix family movie)
  • El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — (Netflix movie)
  • Hillbilly Elegy — (Netflix movie)
  • Wonderoos — (Netflix family movie)

Nov. 25

  • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 26

  • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
  • Mosul — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 27

  • The Call — (Netflix movie)
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — (Netflix documentary)
  • Don’t Listen — (Netflix movie)
  • La Belva / The Beast — (Netflix movie)

Nov. 30

  • The 2nd
  • Finding Agnes — (Netflix movie)
  • Rust Creek
  • Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar