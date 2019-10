Kansas City, Kansas (CBS NEWS)- Police were searching Sunday for two men who opened fire at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, killing four people and wounding five others.

Police Officer Thomas Tomasic said authorities believe the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tequila KC Bar stemmed from an earlier altercation. He said the two gunmen had apparently gotten into a dispute with some people inside the bar, left, then returned with handguns. Kansas City Police believe the two suspects entered through the back of the bar and started shooting, which witnesses have corroborated. There were 40 people inside the bar at the time of the attack.