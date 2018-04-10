Second University Avenue Corridor public meeting on Tuesday

The Lafayette Consolidated Government is set to host the second in a series of public meetings on the University Avenue Corridor study. The Mayor-President, Joel Robideaux says alternative corridor features and design options will be presented.

“We want to make it look better and we want to make it work better. We want to get with the people who live and work in that area and findout what is important to you,” says Robideaux.

Robideaux says community engagement is what will make the meeting successful. He talks about what it used to be. The Four Corners area had a movie theater and two restaurants. Parents would drop their children off to see a movie and go across the street to eat at Toby’s and Jacoby’s. It was a bustling area. We want to get it back to that.”

Motor City is a dealership that sits near the beginning of the corridor and the beautification project. The owner Jean Paul Guidry says the business has been around for over a decade and at the University Avenue location for only about eight months. “We’re definitely at the beginning of the beautification project. We’ve been truly blessed to get this location and to hear about the upcoming events; we’re pretty excited.”



Guidry says he works at keeping his lot in tip-top shape. Presentation is important not just for a business but also for a community. “It’s nice to see Lafayette invest money in infrastructure and this is one of the main entrances they are interested in; we’re pretty excited about it and them having the money to make it look right.”

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 10 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, located at 512 N. University Avenue.

