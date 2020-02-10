Second pedestrian killed over weekend in Bossier Parish crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second pedestrian died over the weekend in Bossier Parish as a result of a crash.

Kirk Reedy, 59, of Haughton, died Sunday evening as a result of a car crash on U.S. Highway 80 near Chandler Road. On Saturday, 28-year-old Jeremy Todd Evans was hit by a train on Barksdale Boulevard in south Bossier City.

Louisiana State Police from Troop G responded to Sunday’s crash just before 8:30 p.m.

LSP’s initial investigation revealed Reedy was attempting to cross the westbound travel lanes of Highway 80 near Chandler just as a 2016 Audi A3 was traveling west on Highway 80 in the inside travel lane.

Troopers believe Reedy walked into the path of the Audi A3 and was struck. Although Reedy was taken to a local hospital, he later died.

The driver of the Audi, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash. Though troopers said they didn’t suspect the driver was under the influence, he agreed to take toxicology tests, which were submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.