Search underway in Duson for man who escaped police custody

A search is currently underway for a man who escaped police custody Sunday night in Duson, reportedly while still in handcuffs.

31-year-old Cord Anderson was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police Chief Kip Judice said following his arrest, Anderson was placed in the back of a police unit while detectives were continuing with their search of the premises.

Anderson defeated the locks and got away, Judice said.

He was last seen in the area of Love’s Truck Stop in Duson wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt.

Judice is asking all residents in the immediate area to remain indoors while the search is on-going.

He said officers are on the ground with their K-9 officers, in vehicles and that drones are flying over the area.

