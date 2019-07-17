Search for two sex offenders in Acadia Parish

Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two sex offenders.

Edward Mott is 43 years old. He is described as being 6’2” in height, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 129 Martha Lane, Lot B in Crowley. Mott is wanted for failure to provide community notifications as a convicted sex offender.

Martelle Mouton

Martelle Mouton is 35 years old. He is described as being 6’ in height, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is 127 Public Rd. in Rayne. Mouton is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender and Failure to notify of change of address.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of these sex offenders, you are urged to call the tips line at (337) 789-TIPs or download the department’s P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.