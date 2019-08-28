Search for missing Lafayette teen

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance to locate Kelsey Bushnell, 15, of Lafayette. (Height: 5’4″; Weight: 100lbs; Hair: Black; Eyes: Brown)
Bushnell was last seen on August 27, 2019 near the 700 block of W. Gloria Switch Rd. wearing navy blue shorts and a grey or black sweatshirt.
If you see Bushnell, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.