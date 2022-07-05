CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Scott teen was killed on Monday after a one-vehicle crash on Gloria Switch Rd. near Desoto Rd., according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

Robert Salsman, 18, of Scott, was traveling east on Gloria Switch shortly before 7 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle crossed the center line, went off the roadway, and struck a cement culvert, according to Anderson. Salsman later died at a local hospital due to his injuries.

“There was no evidence that alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash; however, a routine toxicology test was completed and results are pending,” stated Anderson in a press release.

The crash remains under investigation.