SCOTT, La (KLFY) – Three people escaped an early morning house fire by fleeing through a bedroom window.



According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, Saturday morning around 12:55am firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 1400 block of Louisiana Highway 93.



Once on scene, firefighters noticed fire coming from the front of the home. Chief Sonnier reports an investigation revealed the fire was accidental.

He states that the occupants used a charcoal grill located on the front porch earlier in the night to prepare dinner. Several hours later, strong winds reignited the smoldering coals which spread to the porch, outside wall and eventually inside the home.



Sonnier explains that a person driving along the road noticed the fire and contacted 911. He also began blowing his car horn to alert the people inside the house. Sonnier states one person woke up and alerted the other two people who were asleep.



Unable to escape through the front door, all three were forced to break a bedroom window to escape. All three occupants were adults. One suffered a cut to their foot, from broken glass while attempting to escape.



Sonnier adds no firefighters were injured. Firefighters from Carencro and Duson responded to assist.