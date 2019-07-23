Scott Police catch alleged counterfeiter

Live Now
A New Orleans man is accused of going around Acadiana and cashing counterfeit checks.

59-year old Manuel Blunt Jr., is accused of using a fake ID and cashing counterfeit checks in Scott and other areas. He was arrested after a local grocery store employee identified him as the suspect.

Scott Police say Blunt admitted to Investigators that he had been traveling the area using the fake ID and cashing counterfeit checks at different locations to obtain cash.
He is charged with 5 counts of Forgery, 5 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse, and 5 counts of Unlawful Possession of
Fraudulent Documents for Identification Purposes.

